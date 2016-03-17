BRIEF-U.S. SEC says NYSE Arca has updated existing application to list bitcoin investment trust
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
CAIRO, March 17 Egypt's EFG Hermes said in a statement on Thursday its board of directors had approved the sale of 40 percent of its stake in Credit Libanais for $33 per share.
It said the shares will be sold to Arab and Lebanese investors and is subject to approval from the Lebanese central bank. It also expects the deal to be complete by June 30.
According to its website EFG Hermes says it has a 63.7 percent stake in Credit Libanais. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Securities and Exchange Commission says NYSE Arca has updated its existing application to list bitcoin investment trust –filing
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, May 19 Brazil's top court released plea-bargain testimony on Friday accusing President Michel Temer and his two predecessors of receiving millions of dollars in bribes, the most damaging development yet in a historic political corruption probe.