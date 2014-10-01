DUBAI Oct 1 Egypt's EFG Hermes Holdings
said its private equity arm bought a 49 percent stake
in wind power firm EDPR France for $208 million, according to a
statement on Wednesday, its first investment outside the Middle
East and Africa.
The buyout consists of the equity in the firm as well as
paying back loans made by previous shareholders. About half of
the cost will be funded through an acquisition finance facility
secured from European banks, the Egyptian investment bank said.
EFG will provide seed capital of about $5 million for the
equity component of the transaction, with the remainder raised
from the Gulf, it added without providing details.
Completion of the transaction, which EFG said marked the
launch of its "direct investment strategy", is subject to
regulatory approval and other conditions.
EDPR France has a portfolio of 33 operational wind farms
with a combined gross capacity of 334 megawatts and is a
subsidiary of Portugal's EDP Renewables, according to
the statement.
It will retain operational control of the wind farms, while
EFG will manage the investment vehicle.
(Reporting by Nadia Saleem; Editing by David French)