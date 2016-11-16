DUBAI Nov 16 Egypt's EFG-Hermes, one of the
Middle East's largest investment banks, announced a strategic
partnership on Wednesday with Saxo Bank to launch a multi-asset
online trading platform as it seeks to grow its revenue in the
digital space.
The Middle East has traditionally lagged behind the United
States and Europe in electronic trading with a lot of investors
doing such business via the telephone or face-to-face.
But EFG-Hermes sees demand for electronic trading coming
from its hundreds of thousands of brokerage clients,
particularly in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and the United Arab
Emirates.
"We believe this partnership will generate revenues from
year one for EFG-Hermes and we expect that to grow over time,"
said Karim Awad, group chief executive of EFG-Hermes, which
operates in Egypt, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Jordan and Kuwait.
"Globally, there's been a migration towards online and
electronic trading and I'm pretty confident the Middle East will
follow. We are already seeing early signs."
The new platform will allow clients access to financial
instruments in both multiple Middle East and North Africa
markets, as well as global exchanges. Clients will be able to
trade across equities, fixed income and foreign exchange from a
single account.
Online trading took off in the United States in the 1990s,
with Denmark-based Saxo Bank launching its first online trading
platform in 1998. Kim Fournais, Saxo Bank's chief executive and
founder, estimated that more than half of trading in the Middle
East and North Africa was done electronically.
Awad said EFG-Hermes planned to add a number of other
digital services in the future, while expanding its "non-bank"
offering in Egypt and hiring more staff in the Gulf to offer
more products in the region.
Increasing its product offering was one part of the bank's
expansion strategy, with the other being extending its
geographic footprint, said Awad.
Last month it said it was seeking regulatory approval to
open a permanent office in New York to serve institutional
clients in the United States.
Awad said the bank would also start operations from the
first quarter of next year in Pakistan after acquiring earlier
this year a 51 percent stake in Invest & Finance Securities, a
local financial firm.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Jon Boyle)