CAIRO, April 20 Egypt's EFG-Hermes is seeking to raise its capital by 391.83 million Egyptian pounds ($51.39 million) by issuing shares, the company said in a statement on Monday.

It will distribute 1.46 of the shares for every 10 shares, it said.

($1 = 7.6250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Mahmoud Mourad; editing by Jason Neely)