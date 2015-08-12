CAIRO Aug 12 Egypt's EFG Hermes reported second-quarter net profit of 177.487 million Egyptian pounds ($22.67 million), down from 220.531 million in the previous year, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company reported net revenue of 630.952 million pounds for the quarter versus 762.089 million pounds in the same period last year, it said.

($1 = 7.8300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht, editing by Louise Heavens)