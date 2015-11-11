CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's EFG Hermes, one of the Middle East's largest investment banks, on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter net profit to 120 million Egyptian pounds ($14.94 million) from 100 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose to 668 million pounds from 585 million, the bank said.

($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)