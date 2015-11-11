BRIEF-Hatten Land says group's Q3 revenue 164.9 million rgt, up 122.6 pct
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
CAIRO Nov 11 Egypt's EFG Hermes, one of the Middle East's largest investment banks, on Wednesday reported a rise in third-quarter net profit to 120 million Egyptian pounds ($14.94 million) from 100 million a year earlier.
Revenue rose to 668 million pounds from 585 million, the bank said.
($1 = 8.0300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; editing by Jason Neely)
* Qtrly group's revenue increased by 122.6 percent to 164.9 million rgt
* Manager intends to sell pai shares & exercise options-pai.ax