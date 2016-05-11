Home Capital names new director; initial investor to step down
May 18 Canada's biggest non-bank lender Home Capital Group Inc named a new director and said one of its initial investors would step down from the board.
CAIRO May 11 Egypt's EFG-Hermes reported a net loss of 63.66 million Egyptian pounds ($7.17 million) in the first quarter after a net profit of 181.55 million a year earlier, the firm said in a bourse statement on Wednesday.
EFG-Hermes reported revenue of 404.49 million pounds, up from 249.91 million a year earlier.
($1 = 8.8799 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Nadia El Gowely; writing by Asma Alsharif; editing by Jason Neely)
TEL AVIV, May 18 Wandera, a provider of mobile security and data management for enterprises, said on Thursday it raised $27.5 million in equity and venture debt financing, bringing its total funding so far to $50 million.