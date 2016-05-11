(Adds quote from EFG-Hermes investor relations head)

CAIRO May 11 Egypt's EFG-Hermes reported a first-quarter net loss of 63.66 million Egyptian pounds ($7.2 million) from a profit of 181.55 million a year earlier, after taking a non-cash impairment charge on its Credit Libanais stake sale process.

"The commercial bank operations have been reclassified as an asset held for sale and so are reported as a discontinued operation," the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

This resulted in a non-cash impairment charge of 280 million and EFG Hermes had therefore recognised a non-cash loss of 207 million pounds, it said.

Revenue jumped to 404.49 million pounds from 249.91 million a year earlier, the bank added.

"EFG Hermes reported (a) strong set of results from continued operations, with growth reported by all investment bank business lines, filtering into a net profit from continued operations of 79 million pounds in 1Q16," Hanzada Nessim, head of investor relations, said in emailed comments.

EFG Hermes's board of directors in March approved the sale of a 40 percent stake in Credit Libanais for $33 per share, adding that shares would be sold to Arab and Lebanese investors subject to approval from the Lebanese central bank.

It expected the deal to be complete by June 30.

