DUBAI Aug 14 Dubai Financial Group sold its
11.8 percent stake in Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes
Holding to France's Natixis under a debt
restructuring deal, its parent company said on Sunday.
The sale was "consistent with the business plan for Dubai
Group, which was agreed with its lenders as part of the
restructuring agreement," Fadel al-Ali, Dubai Group chairman,
said in a statement.
The price of the transaction was not disclosed. Based on
Thursday's closing price, the stake is worth around $107
million, according to Reuters calculations.
Dubai Group completed a drawn-out restructuring of its $10
billion debt pile in January 2014, with banks extending
repayment deadlines on loans so that the group could be given
time to sell its assets to raise cash needed to fund the
payments.
As part of its restructuring deal, it recently completed the
sale of a 48.4 per cent stake in Dubai-based Shuaa Capital to
Abu Dhabi Financial Group (ADFG) for an undisclosed amount.
Dubai Group was obliged to divest its holdings in
EFG-Hermes, Shuaa Capital and Bank Muscat this year, al-Ali, who
is also chief executive of Dubai Group's parent firm Dubai
Holding, said in May.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Stephen Powell)