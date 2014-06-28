CAIRO, June 28 EFG-Hermes, a leading Middle East investment bank, said on Saturday an independent adviser had set its fair share price at 22.93 Egyptian pounds ($3.21), 30 percent higher than a joint bid by Beltone Capital and New Egypt Investment Fund.

EFG-Hermes appointed Cairo-based HC Securities & Investment this month to evaluate the fair value of its shares and help shareholders decide whether to accept an offer to acquire a 20 percent stake in the bank at 16 pounds per share.

"We see that the price offered... is less than the fair value of the share," it said in a statement.