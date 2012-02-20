ATHENS Feb 20 Greek lender EFG Eurobank will see its core tier 1 capital ratio boosted by around 250 million euros ($329 million)from a securities tender launched earlier this month.

"The offers have been made in order to generate core tier 1 capital for the EFG Eurobank Ergasias SA Group and to strengthen the quality of its capital base," the bank said on Monday.

The expected settlement date for the tender is Feb 23.

As part of a proposed 130-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout of Greece, its banks must reach a core tier 1 capital ratio of 9 percent by the third quarter of 2012 and of 10 percent in the second quarter of 2013, either by raising capital or receiving bailout funds.

EFG Eurobank has been the subject of speculation it has resumed merger talks with Alpha Bank. Executives at both banks dismissed the speculation as baseless this week. ($1 = 0.7597 euro) (Reporting by Mark John; Editing by Dan Lalor)