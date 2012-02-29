* EFG in talks to sell part or all of French business
* Bank plans 2012 IPO for EFG Financial Products unit
* Net loss narrows in 2011
(Adds detail on unit's ownership)
ZURICH, Feb 29 Loss-making Swiss bank EFG
International is in talks with potential buyers for all
or part of its French business and hopes to float its structured
investment products business later this year, it said on
Wednesday.
The bank, which is undergoing a radical overhaul under new
chief executive John Williamson, said EFG Financial Products has
been earmarked for an initial public share offering, with EFG
International set to reduce its stake to about 20 percent from
57 percent currently. Partners in EFG Financial Products own the
remaining 43 percent and are not expected to sell.
"The objective is to accomplish this (flotation)
during 2012, while recognising that timing will be subject to
market conditions," the bank said.
EFG also said it had closed its Abu Dhabi office last month
and is set to shut Dubai in June, and that it had slashed the
number of client relationship officers -- private bankers -- to
567 at the end of 2011, from 675 a year earlier.
It also closed offices in Canada, is winding down EFG Bank
AB in Sweden after selling off its asset management and
non-banking businesses there, and closing its operations in
Helsinki. EFG said it has identified numerous other closures and
prospective sales of offices and businesses.
Williamson moved quickly after taking over last year from
Lonnie Howell to fight the impact of the strong Swiss franc and
put a costly expansion into reverse.
So far this year the bank has axed offices in the Swiss
cities of Sion and Lugano, and sold its fund administration
business to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS, as well as
offloading EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management.
Revenue-generating assets under management at EFG slid to
78.4 billion Swiss francs at the end of last year, down from
84.8 billion a year earlier, due partly to the shutting of
offices as well as a negative market performance.
Net losses last year fell 59 percent to 294.1 million
francs, including an impairment of 72.5 million francs relating
to Greek sovereign exposure.
Citigroup cut its share price target on the bank to 10.70
Swiss francs from 13.50 francs.
The share price was down 1 percent at 8.30 francs by 1219
GMT, when the Stoxx Europe 600 European banking sector index
was up 1.1 percent.
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Greg Mahlich)