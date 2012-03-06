* Bank already sold majority of Marble Bar to its managers in 2010

ZURICH, March 6 EFG International has agreed to sell its remaining stake in hedge funds unit Marble Bar for 28.8 million Swiss francs ($31.6 million) to the unit's managers, as the Swiss wealth manager continues to sell off non core businesses and focus on private banking.

EFG, which took a hefty 859.5 million writedown against the carrying value of Marble Bar and two other specialist units in 2010, said on Tuesday the transaction would result in a net gain of 7 million francs for 2012.

The bank had sold the majority of the hedge fund unit back to Marble Bar's senior management in May 2010.

EFG is undergoing a radical overhaul under new chief executive John Williamson, and this year has axed offices in the Swiss cities of Sion and Lugano, sold its fund administration business to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS, and offloaded EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management.

It is also looking for buyers of all or part of its French business and hopes to float its structured products business, EFG Financial Products, later this year, among other measures. [IDL:nL5E8DT1E3] ($1=0.9114 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mike Nesbit)