* Bank already sold majority of Marble Bar to its managers
in 2010
* EFG undergoing a radical overhaul under new CEO
* EFG already said looking for buyers for French business
ZURICH, March 6 EFG International
has agreed to sell its remaining stake in hedge funds unit
Marble Bar for 28.8 million Swiss francs ($31.6 million) to the
unit's managers, as the Swiss wealth manager continues to sell
off non core businesses and focus on private banking.
EFG, which took a hefty 859.5 million writedown against the
carrying value of Marble Bar and two other specialist units in
2010, said on Tuesday the transaction would result in a net gain
of 7 million francs for 2012.
The bank had sold the majority of the hedge fund unit back
to Marble Bar's senior management in May 2010.
EFG is undergoing a radical overhaul under new chief
executive John Williamson, and this year has axed offices in the
Swiss cities of Sion and Lugano, sold its fund administration
business to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS, and offloaded
EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management.
It is also looking for buyers of all or part of its French
business and hopes to float its structured products business,
EFG Financial Products, later this year, among other measures.
($1=0.9114 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Mike Nesbit)