CAIRO Nov 14 EFG Hermes, Egypt's largest investment bank, said on Thursday its third-quarter net profit rose 38 percent from a year earlier to 116 million Egyptian pounds ($16.84 million).

Revenue for the quarter grew 12 percent to 528 million pounds, the company said in a statement. Its net operating margin was 32 percent. ($1 = 6.8884 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Shaimaa Fayed; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)