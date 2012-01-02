* Sale is part of EFG restructuring announced in October
* Terms of the deal are not being disclosed
ZURICH Jan 2 Private bank EFG
International said on Monday it is selling EFG Bank
Denmark to SEB Wealth Management for an undisclosed
price as it pushes ahead with restructuring efforts in a bid to
scale back costs.
EFG said in October it was looking to cut jobs, sell its
financial products unit and close several booking centres and
offices.
The specialised mid-sized wealth manager is facing
competition at home from rivals such as Vontobel.
"As part of its business review, EFG International is in the
process of resetting businesses and locations, and has agreed to
sell EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management, effective from 1
January 2012. The terms are not being disclosed," EFG said in a
statement on Monday.
(Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)