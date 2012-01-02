* Sale is part of EFG restructuring announced in October

* Terms of the deal are not being disclosed

ZURICH Jan 2 Private bank EFG International said on Monday it is selling EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management for an undisclosed price as it pushes ahead with restructuring efforts in a bid to scale back costs.

EFG said in October it was looking to cut jobs, sell its financial products unit and close several booking centres and offices.

The specialised mid-sized wealth manager is facing competition at home from rivals such as Vontobel.

"As part of its business review, EFG International is in the process of resetting businesses and locations, and has agreed to sell EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management, effective from 1 January 2012. The terms are not being disclosed," EFG said in a statement on Monday. (Reporting by Katie Reid; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)