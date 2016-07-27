* EFG first-half net profit down 54 pct to 22.3 mln Sfr
* Consensus forecast was 19 mln Sfr in Rtrs poll
* Shares up more than 20 pct
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 27 Swiss private bank EFG
International is on track to complete its takeover of
embattled wealth manager BSI in the fourth quarter, after
reporting a smaller than expected drop in first-half profit,
sending its shares up more than 20 percent.
BSI's links to a scandal-hit Malaysian government fund had
led to uncertainty about EFG's plans to buy the wealth manager
from Grupo BTG Pactual SA, originally announced in
February.
"We had the feeling that the market thought there are
culture and financing (issues)," Chief Executive Joachim
Straehle told Reuters on Wednesday. "After today's presentation,
you clearly can see that we want to remove these worries," he
said, referring to the bank's results and comments on the BSI
deal.
EFG's BSI purchase aims to put it among Switzerland's five
biggest wealth managers and help it to compete with much larger
rivals UBS and Credit Suisse.
EFG shares were up 22.5 percent by 1141 GMT to put the stock
on track for its best day in four years.
They had fallen more than 40 percent since the BSI deal was
announced in February. This was partly in response to issues BSI
faced over its relationships with the Malaysian fund, plus
uncertainty over whether EFG might have to take an impairment on
a life insurance portfolio.
BSI is appealing a decision in May by Swiss financial
watchdog FINMA that BSI breached money laundering rules through
its business relationships and transactions linked to the
Malaysian government fund.
FINMA also ordered BSI to hand over profits amounting to 95
million Swiss francs and to shut down once it has been
integrated into EFG. BSI said FINMA's decision was "incorrect."
Finance chief and deputy CEO Giorgio Pradelli told a news
conference there was no need for an impairment on the life
insurance portfolio it owns despite insurers behind the policies
raising premiums.
EFG has said it considers the increases unjustified and
plans to challenge their implementation in U.S. courts.
"The market has priced in the worst-case scenario for EFG so
any positive surprises will be a big help," said Zuercher
Kantonalbank analyst Michael Kunz, who has a "market weight"
rating on the stock.
EFG's first-half net profit of 22.3 million Swiss francs
($22.5 million) was down from 48 million francs a year earlier
but ahead of the average estimate of 19 million francs in a
Reuters poll.
Earnings were under pressure from costs related to the BSI
deal and expenses from a cost-cutting programme, exacerbating
what has been a rocky start to the year for the banking
industry, which is contending with record low interest rates and
more restrained client activity.
EFG also said it now expects to achieve 57 million francs in
savings by the end of year, almost double its original target.
"Our hope clearly is that we maintain the same level of
revenues (in H2 as in H1), which I believe we should be able
to," Straehle said. "And the cost side should also come down."
($1 = 0.9909 Swiss francs)
