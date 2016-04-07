ZURICH, April 7 EFG International AG will price a capital increase at a minimum of 6.12 Swiss francs per share to help fund a 1.33 billion Swiss franc ($1.39 billion) takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's Swiss private bank BSI, EFG said on Thursday.

In an invitation to its April 29 annual shareholder meeting, EFG said the firm controlled by Greece's Latsis family, its biggest shareholder, had increased its commitment for shares in the capital increase to 271 million francs from 125 million francs.

To help finance its acquisition of Lugano-based BSI, EFG said in February it would look to raise 750 million francs through a rights issue and by issuing additional tier 1 instruments.

($1 = 0.9545 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)