LONDON Aug 10 Swiss private bank EFG
International said on Wednesday it expects to pay 1.05
billion Swiss francs ($1.08 billion) to buy rival BSI from Grupo
BTG Pactual SA, almost 300 million francs less than
previously announced.
The bulk of the price cut relates to legal penalties for BSI
over its business ties to a scandal-hit Malaysian government
fund and provisions for a net reduction of BSI's assets since
the end of November.
"EFG International and BSI continue to work on the
preparation for the integration and expect the transaction to
close in the fourth quarter of 2016," Zurich-based EFG said in a
statement.
($1 = 0.9758 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Adrian Croft)