May 6 Swiss private bank EFG International AG appointed Daniel Furtwängler as managing director (MD) of its Continental Europe business.

Furtwängler, who was with Coutts & Co Ltd previously, will assume the role in November.

Furtwängler will be based in Zurich and report to Adrian Kyriazi, chief executive, Continental Europe, and Head of Private Banking, Switzerland. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)