* IPO part of EFG International's cost-cutting plans
* Pricing: 40-50 Sfr per registered share
* EFG Intl. will see its stake in unit cut due to IPO
By Martin de Sa'Pinto
ZURICH, Oct 8 Swiss bank EFG International's
investment arm EFG Financial Products priced its
initial public share offer at between 40 and 50 Swiss francs a
share on Monday, valuing the business at 267 to 333 million
Swiss francs ($288-359 million).
EFG is undergoing a radical overhaul under chief executive
John Williamson, and this year has axed offices in the Swiss
cities of Sion and Lugano, sold its fund administration business
to Credit Agricole arm CAECIS, and sold EFG Bank
Denmark to SEB Wealth Management.
EFG will sell up to 1.56 million shares in the Financial
Products business, including an overallotment option that can be
exercised within 30 days of the unit's first day of trading on
the Swiss stock exchange, raising up to 78 million francs.
EFG International said the sale would push its capital
adequacy ratio up to around 17 percent of assets from 15.1
percent at the end of June.
After completion of the offering EFG International will hold
a stake of not less than 20 percent in EFG Financial Products,
the bank said, reducing its stake from a current holding of
around 58 percent, with management and employees the other
shareholders.
Trading in the shares on the Swiss bourse SIX is expected to
begin on Oct. 19.
($1=0.9284 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman and Greg Mahlich)