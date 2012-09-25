ZURICH, Sept 25 Swiss private bank EFG
International will proceed with its planned initial
public offering of its EFG Financial Products Holding in the
fourth quarter, as it seeks to refocus its business on private
banking.
EFG International said in a statement the IPO was in line
with a business review announced last October and would take
place on the Swiss exchange, subject to market conditions.
The move will reduce EFG International's stake in EFG
Financial Products to not less than 20 percent from 57 percent
now, helping to strengthen the bank's capital as well as its
focus on private banking.
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson)