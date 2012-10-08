Egypt central bank has not ordered halt to Qatari riyal transactions - official
CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's central bank has not ordered banks to halt transactions in Qatari riyals, an Egyptian official told Reuters on Monday.
ZURICH Oct 8 EFG International's subsidiary launched its initial public offering on Monday, saying it was aiming for a price range of 40 to 50 Swiss francs per registered share.
Trading of EFG Financial Products on the Swiss bourse SIX is expected to begin on Oct. 19.
After completion of the IPO, EFG International will continue to hold a stake of not less than 20 percent in EFG Financial Products, down from around 58 percent at present. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Says decided to open issue for receiving bids for capital raising