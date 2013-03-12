* EFG to complete exit from Financial Products

* Sale subject to approval, seen closing in H1 2013

ZURICH, March 12 Swiss private bank EFG International is to sell its 20.25 percent stake in EFG Financial Products to Raiffeisen's private bank Notenstein for 70.2 million Swiss francs ($73.9 mln), the banks said on Tuesday.

The sale completed EFG International's exit from its structured products arm after the bank sold a 33 percent stake in October via an initial public offering in an ongoing drive to sell off non-core businesses and focus on private banking.

Notenstein said in a statement the buy, which raises its stake in EFG Financial Products to 22.75 percent, would allow it to develop its sales of structured products in the Swiss market.

The transaction, subject to regulatory approvals, is expected to close in the first half of 2013, when EFG's representatives on the Financial Products board will step down.

EFG said unsecured lending to Financial Products would cease when the deal closed, although it would continue to provide a secured credit line. EFG Financial Products will rebrand itself by the end of 2013, ceasing to use the EFG tag in its name.

Since last year, EFG has sold its fund administration unit to Credit Agricole's CAECIS, and EFG Bank Denmark to SEB Wealth Management, and shut several of its smaller branches as well as listing EFG Financial Products.

EFG said the sale is expected to produce an exceptional accounting gain of 37 million francs for 2013.

Raiffeisen bought Notenstein private bank in January 2012 from Wegelin, Switzerland's oldest bank, which carved itself up after a U.S. indictment for aiding tax evasion.

Wegelin was sentenced in March to pay a fine of nearly $58 million and said it would shut its doors permanently. ($1 = 0.9496 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by David Cowell)