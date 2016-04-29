* EFG says will take Transamerica dispute to U.S. courts
* Further premium hikes could lead to impairment on life
portfolio
* Reports "disappointing" net asset generation
ZURICH, April 29 Swiss wealth manager EFG
International plans to contest what it called
"unjustified" premium increases on its holdings of life
insurance policies from Aegon NV's Transamerica unit,
it said ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday.
The company, which also described new net asset generation
in the first quarter as disappointing, said it had recently been
told of premium increases on 12 of its 48 Transamerica policies,
which form part of EFG's held-to-maturity life insurance
portfolio.
More such increases could mean that EFG might face a
significant impairment on its life policy holdings, the company
said in Friday's statement.
"EFG International intends to challenge the implementation
of these increases in the U.S. courts," EFG said.
A spokesman for Aegon did not respond immediately to an
emailed request for comment.
An analyst in Zurich suggested that EFG would also be
grappling with higher legal costs.
"Today's update confirms our view that significant risks
exist," Bank Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti said in a note to
investors.
EFG shares fell 2.5 percent in Zurich, extending their
decline this year to 43 percent.
The Zurich-based company's "disappointing" generation of net
new assets -- fresh money from clients minus outflows from its
existing assets -- stemmed from what EFG called tough conditions
in Latin America and its exit from an investment product in
Asia.
EFG did not give specific figures for new net assets, though
it did say that its Asia business increased profitability
substantially compared with the first quarter of 2015.
It will report more detailed numbers when it publishes
half-year results on July 27.
EFG has been bulking up its wealth-management activities
including with a planned takeover of Grupo BTG Pactual SA's
Swiss private banking unit BSI, as well as UBI Banca
International's private banking activities in Luxembourg.
Friday's annual meeting will include a shareholder vote to
approve the rights offering of 81.6 million new shares as part
of plans to raise 500 million Swiss francs ($518.89 million) to
finance the BSI acquisition.
Shareholders will also vote EFG's plan to create nearly 76
million registered shares to be issued to BTG Pactual once the
BSI transaction closes.
($1 = 0.9636 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by John Miller; Editing by David Goodman)