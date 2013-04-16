CAIRO, April 16 EFG-Hermes, the Middle
East's largest investment bank, said on Tuesday it has not
received notification from Egypt's financial regulator of
clearance for its merger with QInvest of Qatar.
Shares in EFG jumped 6 percent on a newspaper report that
Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Qandil had told Qatari
businessmen that the deal would go through by the end of this
week during a visit to Doha last Wednesday.
An EFG spokesman told Reuters: "EFG Hermes Holding has not
been informed of any development and accordingly we have
published a disclosure to the EGX (Cairo stock exchange) this
morning confirming that we didn't receive a "no objection"
response on the deal till date."
A spokesman for the Egyptian Financial Supervisor Authority
said he had no immediate comment.
EFG has said the joint venture, signed last May, will fall
through unless it receives regulatory approval by May 3.
The deal is politically sensitive in Egypt because both of
EFG's chief executives, Hassan Heikal and Yasser El Mallawany,
are on trial, along with the two sons of ousted President Hosni
Mubarak, on allegations of illegal share dealings in relation to
a 2007 transaction.
Egypt received a pledge of another $3 billion in financial
support from Qatar during Kandil's visit. The emirate's prime
minister said there were no strings attached to the aid, which
will be in the form of Qatari purchases of Egyptian government
bonds.
(Reporting by Alexander Dziadosz and Shaimaa Fayed; Writing by
Paul Taylor)