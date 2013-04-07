(Repeats to attach to additional alert, no changes to text)
CAIRO, April 7 EFG Hermes, the Middle
East's top investment bank, said on Sunday it was still waiting
for approval from Egyptian regulators for a deal with Qatari
investment company QInvest, which lapses on May 3 unless cleared
by then.
EFG said in a statement it had received regulatory approval
in various countries for the deal, under which it would
initially inject its core business into a joint venture 60
percent controlled by QInvest.
"If EFG does not receive a 'no objection' from the (Egyptian
Financial Supervisory) Authority in the coming days, it will be
difficult to implement the joint venture agreement," the
Egyptian company said.
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by
Jane Baird)