CAIRO, April 7 EFG Hermes, the Middle East's top investment bank, said on Sunday it was still waiting for approval from Egyptian regulators for a deal with Qatari investment company QInvest, which lapses on May 3 unless cleared by then.

EFG said in a statement it had received regulatory approval in various countries for the deal, under which it would initially inject its core business into a joint venture 60 percent controlled by QInvest.

"If EFG does not receive a 'no objection' from the (Egyptian Financial Supervisory) Authority in the coming days, it will be difficult to implement the joint venture agreement," the Egyptian company said. (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Paul Taylor; editing by Jane Baird)