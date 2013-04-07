(Adds details, background)
CAIRO, April 7 EFG Hermes, the Middle
East's top investment bank, said on Sunday a merger deal with
Qatari investment company QInvest will lapse on May 3 unless it
receives long-awaited approval from Egyptian regulators.
EFG said it had received regulatory approval from a number
of countries for the deal, under which it would initially inject
its core business into a joint venture 60 percent controlled by
QInvest.
"If EFG does not receive a 'no objection' from the (Egyptian
Financial Supervisory) Authority in the coming days, it will be
difficult to implement the joint venture agreement," the
Egyptian company said.
The joint venture would inject more than $300 million of
direct investment into the Egyptian economy, EFG said.
A spokesman for the authority said the deal was still being
studied and that a decision would be announced at the right
time, declining to give any details or time frame.
EFG issued the statement on a day when Egyptian Central Bank
governor Hisham Ramez was visiting Qatar, his office said.
The deal is politically sensitive in Egypt because both of
EFG's chief executives, Hassan Heikal and Yasser El Mallawany,
are on trial, along with the two sons of ousted President Hosni
Mubarak, on allegations of illegal share dealings in relation to
a 2007 transaction.
If regulators approve the agreement, they may face criticism
for letting executives accused of profiting in the Mubarak era
further their gains under the new government.
On the other hand, Qatar is Egypt's main political and
financial backer in the Gulf and has pledged $5 billion to Cairo
in loans and grants to help keep the most populous Arab country
afloat. QInvest is majority-owned by Qatar Islamic Bank
.
The transaction includes EFG's brokerage, research, asset
management, investment banking and infrastructure businesses.
QInvest would inject $250 million into the joint venture and
have the right to buy the remaining 40 percent over a period of
12 to 36 months after the close of the transaction for $165
million or a fair market valuation.
EFG shareholders would receive a one-off dividend of 4
Egyptian pounds ($0.58) per share after the deal closes, which
was originally expected in the third quarter of 2012.
The contract between QInvest and EFG Hermes is due to expire
12 months after the agreement was first signed on May 3, 2012,
EFG said.
($1 = 6.8383 Egyptian pounds)
