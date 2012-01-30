ZURICH Jan 30 EFG International has sold its funds administration business to Credit Agricole arm CACEIS, the latest move in the Swiss private bank's drive to sell off non core assets after selling off its Danish unit and shuttering the Lugano office earlier this month.

The agreement covers some 20 funds with over 800 million Swiss francs ($871 million) in assets, the groups said on Monday. Asset servicing group CAECIS has 2.3 trillion euros ($3.02 trillion) under custody and 1.1 trillion under administration. ($1 = 0.9188 Swiss francs) ($1 = 0.7615 euros)7 (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto)