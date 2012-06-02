CAIRO, June 2 A group of investors called Planet IB that has launched a bid to buy out EFG-Hermes said on Saturday it intended to offer 13.50 Egyptian pounds ($2.23) per share for the Egyptian investment bank.

Shares in the bank closed at 10.99 pounds on Thursday, the last day of Egypt's trading week.

"If EFG-Hermes is serious about entertaining a tender offer from Planet IB, it must immediately postpone the execution of the alternative transaction," it said in a statement, referring to a plan to form a joint venture with Qatar's QInvest. (Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)