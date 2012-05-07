BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
CAIRO May 7 Shares in Egypt's EFG Hermes jumped six percent on Monday following the announcement of an agreement with Qatar's Qinvest to form a region-wide investment bank.
The stock exchange said it had suspended shares after exceeding the a five percent limit. Monday was the first day of trading on the stock since the deal was confirmed, after EFG Hermes was suspended during Sunday's session. (Reporting By Tamim Elyan)
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding