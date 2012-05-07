CAIRO May 7 Shares in Egypt's EFG Hermes jumped six percent on Monday following the announcement of an agreement with Qatar's Qinvest to form a region-wide investment bank.

The stock exchange said it had suspended shares after exceeding the a five percent limit. Monday was the first day of trading on the stock since the deal was confirmed, after EFG Hermes was suspended during Sunday's session. (Reporting By Tamim Elyan)