CAIRO, June 4 Egypt's EFG Hermes said
on Monday it was taking "legal measures" to protect shareholders
after a group of investors offered to buy the company at a
premium to the market price.
EFG has dismissed as not serious the offer by Planet IB,
which includes Egyptian businessman Naguib Sawiris, former
AlexBank Chairman Mahmoud Abdel Latif and a member of the ruling
family of the Gulf emirate of Sharjah.
In an emailed statement, it said it was "taking the
necessary legal steps to protect the rights of the company, its
shareholders and its employees against a media campaign that
Planet IB has launched," without saying what those legal steps
were.
