By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, June 4 EFG Hermes said on
Monday it was taking legal measures to protect the company and
its shareholders from an unwanted takeover attempt, raising the
stakes in a battle for control of Egypt's biggest investment
bank.
Planet IB, a group of wealthy Arab investors, said last week
it intended to offer 13.50 Egyptian pounds per share to buy EFG,
a price that would value the bank at 6.46 billion Egyptian
pounds ($1.1 billion).
But EFG shareholders voted on Saturday to press ahead with
an earlier plan to tie up with Qatar's QInvest in a venture that
would give the Qatari firm control over EFG's main businesses.
EFG's shares fell 2.1 percent on Monday to 11.01 pounds each.
Egyptian share prices have tumbled since the uprising that
ousted President Hosni Mubarak last year and many investors have
been looking to snap up assets seen as undervalued.
EFG shares have plunged about 60 percent during that time
and the bank came under further pressure last week when its two
chief executives were referred to trial alongside Mubarak's two
sons as part of a probe into illegal share dealings.
EFG has dismissed the offer by Planet as not serious,
saying it should have filed its bid with the regulator and given
shareholders better assurances.
Planet has asked Egypt's regulator to suspend the Qinvest
deal to give it time to examine EFG's books.
On Monday, it said it was prepared begin the due diligence
immediately and to match the financial and legal guarantees as
well as other undertakings made by QInvest.
Analysts say Planet could potentially make a hostile bid for
EFG, but that it may face regulatory hurdles. Such a bid would
be the first in Egypt's history.
Planet is led by the former chairman of Cairo-based AlexBank
and the former managing director of Citadel, Egypt's biggest
private equity group.
It says it has financial backing from Egyptian businessman
Naguib Sawiris, a member of the ruling family of the Gulf
emirate of Sharjah and a top Bahraini financial institution, but
EFG says it has been vague on details.
In an emailed statement, EFG said it was "taking the
necessary legal steps to protect the rights of the company, its
shareholders and its employees against a media campaign that
Planet IB has launched," without saying what those legal steps
were.
It accused Planet of misleading the market with "confusing
and inaccurate information and causing damage to the company,
its shareholders and those trading on its shares."
In the QInvest deal, EFG would fold its brokerage, research,
asset management, investment banking and infrastructure fund
businesses into a new venture called EFG Hermes Qatar that would
be 60 percent owned by the Qatari partner. QInvest would also
provide $250 million to increase its capital.
EFG Holding would hold 40 percent of the new venture and
continue to own its private equity group and its 65 percent
stake in Beirut-based Credit Libanais, which it bought in 2010
for $542 million.
($1 = 6.0400 Egyptian pounds)
(Editing by Mark Potter)