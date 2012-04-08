CAIRO, April 8 Egyptian investment bank EFG-Hermes saw its net income slide 63 percent in 2011, the stock exchange said on Sunday.

Consolidated net income last year was 307.7 million Egyptian pounds ($50.96 million), down from 826.2 million pounds in 2010, a statement from the bourse said.

Like other Egyptian financial firms, EFG was hit last year by the turmoil that followed a popular uprising that unseated the country's president.

($1 = 6.0375 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)