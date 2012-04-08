(Adds figures from company)
CAIRO, April 8 Egyptian bank EFG-Hermes
reported a 63 percent drop in 2011 net profit on
Sunday as the economic fallout from uprisings across the Middle
East pushed down brokerage, investment banking and asset
management revenue.
Net income before minority interests was 307.7 million
Egyptian pounds ($51 million), down from 826.2 million pounds in
2010, a statement from the bourse said.
Like other Egyptian financial firms, EFG was hit last year
by the turmoil that followed a popular uprising that unseated
the country's president.
Consolidated operating revenue fell 31 percent as investment
bank revenue tumbled 65 percent.
The unit's fee and commission income fell 31 percent, EFG
said in a statement. It closed four major transactions during
the year with a combined value of over $27 billion.
Assets under management grew 2.2 percent from the third
quarter after three quarters of declines.
The company said commercial bank Credit Libanais, which EFG
bought in 2010, reported a profit that offset a net loss in
investment banking, "underscoring the wisdom of management's
pursuit of a universal banking strategy".
EFG shares were little changed after the results, in line
with a flat benchmark Egyptian index.
($1=6.0375 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk and Tamim Elyan; Writing by Tom
Pfeiffer; Editing by Mike Nesbit)