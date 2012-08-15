* Income boosted last year by exceptional dividend
* Analyst says few surprises in overall results
* Assets under management declined 6 pct
(Adds further details, analyst reaction, share price)
CAIRO, Aug 15 Egyptian investment bank EFG
Hermes posted a net profit of 27 million Egyptian
pounds ($4.4 million) for the second quarter, a two-thirds
decline from a year earlier when it was lifted by a dividend
from a real estate investment.
The bank, which is planning a tie-up with Qatar's QInvest to
give it more capital to expand, earned 80 million pounds in the
second quarter of 2011 when results included exceptional
dividend income of 28 million pounds from SODIC.
However, revenue from its brokerage operations fell this
year due to the lower trading volumes on markets in the region,
while the treasury and capital markets business benefited from a
rise in yields on the state treasury bills it holds.
"Rates on treasury bills have gone up more than 4 percent
and they have a huge investment in treasuries," said Mohamed
Seddiek, head of research at Prime brokerage.
EFG Hermes shares were up 2.5 percent in relatively heavy
volume on the Egyptian Exchange by 1144 GMT. The wider index
of which it is part was up 0.2 percent.
Overall second-quarter investment banking revenue declined
13 percent on a year ago to 195 million pounds but group
operating revenue was up 2 percent at 477 million pounds, with
its Credit Libanais retail bank achieving 3 percent growth in
net profits.
Seddiek said the results seemed to be in line with
expectations overall, except for a decline in assets under
management of 6 percent from the first quarter of 2012.
"They keep on losing funds and don't seem to have reached
the ground yet, although markets flattened over the last
period," he said.
(Reporting by Edmund Blair and Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by Greg
Mahlich)