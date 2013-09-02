BRIEF-AIICO Insurance reports FY pre-tax profit 11.83 bln naira
* FY ended Dec 2016 net premium income of 26.68 billion naira versus 6.75 billion naira year ago
(Refiling Sunday's story to explain impairment loss was partly offset)
CAIRO, Sept 1 Egypt's EFG Hermes suffered a net loss of 29 million Egyptian pounds ($4.2 million) in the second quarter compared to 71.2 million pound net profit a year-earlier, it said on Sunday.
It said income was hurt by a 246.7 million pound impairment loss, including some related to legacy investments.
The loss was offset directly and through subsidiaries by accumulated provisions, leaving a net impairment charge for the quarter of 110 million pounds, a company spokeswoman said. ($1 = 6.9856 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Will Waterman)
TIRANA, March 29 Albania's central bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 1.25 percent on Wednesday but signalled a possible tightening of monetary policy after October when it expects the economy to improve.
DUBAI, March 29 Vice Media is bringing its edgy style of journalism to the Middle East to tap what it believes is an underserved market of young, digital hungry consumers.