CAIRO May 31 Egyptian investment bank EFG
Hermes said on Thursday a group of investors had
approached it with a view to presenting a buy-out offer,
confirming newspaper reports.
EFG - which is in the process of forming a joint venture
with Qatar's QInvest - said it had received a letter from
Planet, a group of unnamed Arab investors and Egyptian bankers,
saying it was interested in buying the company. It was not clear
how any buy-out would affect the QInvest deal.
"The letter did not contain any detail about the acquirers
or the proposed price or any clarifying details," EFG said in a
statement to the Egyptian stock exchange.
(Writing by Tom Pfeiffer)