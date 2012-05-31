* Bank's share price has halved since Egypt's uprising
* Has $4.7 bln in assets under management
* CEOs charged this week in graft case
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, May 31 An Egyptian businessman and a
group of Gulf investors have made a buyout approach to Egypt's
biggest investment bank, EFG Hermes, one of their
representatives said on Thursday.
Egyptian share prices have tumbled since the uprising that
ousted President Hosni Mubarak last year, and many investors
have been looking to snap up assets seen as undervalued. EFG's
shares have more than halved in that time.
The bank came under further pressure on Wednesday, when its
two chief executives, Hassan Heikal and Yasser El Mallawany,
were referred to trial alongside Mubarak's two sons as part of a
probe into illegal share dealings. EFG said it would defend the
two CEOs.
EFG had a market value of $839.1 million at the close of
trade on Wednesday, according to Reuters data.
Cairo-based EFG - which is in the midst of forming a joint
venture with Qatar's QInvest - released news of the approach in
a letter to the Egyptian stock exchange on Thursday.
"A solid group of investors has committed to undertake the
transaction, including a group Of Gulf investors and a prominent
Egyptian businessman," said Sameh Mohieldin, a director at
Planet IB Limited, a new company formed to buy EFG shares.
"We are not in a position now to disclose our sponsors, the
equity partners or the valuation. Our intention is sincere. It's
all based on the due diligence that we're going to conduct on
the company," he said by telephone.
He said the investors would "work with EFG's existing team
"to unlock the company's intrinsic value and position it as a
universal bank with fully controlled integrated business."
EFG, which has $4.7 billion in assets under management, said
it received a letter from Plant IB on Wednesday, expressing
interest in a buyout to be conducted via a stock exchange
tender.
That letter was signed by Ahmad Al Husseiny, until this
month managing director and member of the board of Egyptian
private equity firm Citadel Capital. Husseiny was not
the businessman undertaking the transaction, Mohieldeen said.
DUE DILIGENCE
The letter said Planet was a special purpose vehicle to buy
EFG's shares and included a "group of Arab and Egyptian
investors as well as a group of prominent Egyptian bankers and
experts in financial markets and direct investment".
Planet's letter did not name the investors or give a target
price for EFG shares and it was not clear how any buyout would
affect the QInvest deal.
"We reveal this intention of ours ... in our belief that the
current share price is below the valuation that we made, based
on published information and made public by way of the stock
exchange," Planet's letter said.
It said the tender was contingent on Planet carrying out an
appraisal and due diligence.
Any tender offer would require approval from the Egyptian
regulatory authority but not from EFG management.
One analyst said the investors would have to reveal who they
were quickly to convince EFG's staff and board they were
serious, which might be difficult given the planned takeover by
QInvest.
"Investment banking is basically only its human capital. I
would expect that the staff be asked first to agree, because a
deal is not just about price," said Angus Blair, chairman of
Signet Institute, a think tank for the MENA region.
"Any deal is about adding long-term value to the business,
and if key staff didn't like the deal and left, there would be
little left to buy."
EFG said in May it had an agreement to form a region-wide
investment bank with Qatar's QInvest, which would control 60
percent of the new bank and provide $250 million to increase its
capital.
The takeover by QInvest was scheduled to be completed in the
third quarter of 2012. EFG executives Mallawany and Heikal were
due to step down, with Heikal overseeing the transition phase
during the takeover, EFG said in a May 4 statement.
The two CEOs are accused of violating stock market and
central bank rules to make unlawful profits through the trading
of shares in Al Watany Bank of Egypt, a listed bank.
EFG's share closed 3.7 percent higher on Thursday, while the
benchmark index was nearly unchanged.
