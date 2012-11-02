LONDON Nov 2 Egyptian investment bank EFG
Hermes aims to expand into Turkey, Iraq and Libya and
plans to grow its asset management arm by 50 percent after the
completion of its joint venture with Qatar's QInvest, it said on
Friday.
EFG Hermes announced its tie-up with QInvest in May and the
deal should close this month, said Kashif Siddiqui, managing
director and head of asset management at EFG Hermes, who will be
co-CEO of the joint venture.
QInvest will hold 60 percent and EFG's holding company will
own 40 percent of the venture, which will be branded EFG Hermes.
The enlarged business will aim to increase its assets under
management to about $5 billion within a couple of years, from
$3.4 billion now, Siddiqui said.
The deal will create the biggest investment bank across the
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region and also pull in
brokerage and asset management operations.
It plans to expand with the help of $250 million that
QInvest is injecting into the venture.
"This deal brings a partner with similar ambitions and deep
pockets, and will enable us to penetrate new markets," Siddiqui
told Reuters in an interview in London.
Based in Cairo, EFG Hermes is expected to benefit from
QInvest's strong relationships with Qatar's sovereign wealth
funds, who are active investors across a range of sectors
globally, including financials, telecoms and property.
"It does give us access to some of the largest and most
active sovereign wealth funds, and we can show them
opportunities on almost a weekly basis," said Karim Awad, head
of investment banking at EFG Hermes, who will run the joint
venture with Siddiqui.
The co-CEOs said the tie-up with QInvest - a much smaller
investment bank only set up in 2007 - would also bring more
expertise in Islamic finance.
EFG is one of several investment banks attempting to become
regional powers, rather than take on the likes of Goldman Sachs
on a global basis. They include Brazil's BTG Pactual in
Latin America and VTB Capital in Russia.
