CAIRO, July 26 Egyptian investment bank EFG
Hermes expects a planned tie-up with Qatar's QInvest
to go ahead before October, the company said on Thursday, after
Egypt's financial market regulator suspended the deal.
The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) rejected
decisions approved by EFG shareholders last month because the
firm did not clarify points including minority rights, state
news agency MENA reported on Wednesday.
The head of the watchdog was quoted as saying that EFG must
provide the required information and reconvene shareholders for
the deal to be completed.
"The group is confident that the previously announced plan
for the deal will be completed by the end of the third quarter
of 2012," EFG said in a statement on Thursday.
The bank said that it would call another extraordinary
shareholder meeting soon to provide the additional disclosure
that the EFSA required "as we are committed to full
transparency".
EFG and QInvest sealed the agreement in May to hive off
EFG's investment banking business in a joint-venture in which
state-backed QInvest would hold a 60 percent stake.
Economic turmoil since last year's uprising in Egypt has
left EFG, the Middle East's biggest home-grown investment bank,
lacking the means to expand across the region. The deal with
energy-rich Qatar would give it more resources for its growth
plans.
After the QInvest deal was announced, a group of Egyptian
and Gulf Arab investors - Planet IB - made a buyout approach for
EFG that the bank's management rebuffed. That
approach stalled when Planet IB failed to secure enough shares
to challenge EFG management.
(Reporting by Ehab Farouk; Writing by Tom Pfeiffer; Editing by
David Goodman)