CAIRO May 4 Egypt's EFG Hermes said
on Friday it had sealed an agreement first announced in March to
form a region-wide investment bank with Qatar's Qinvest.
Qinvest will control 60 percent of the new bank, which will
be called EFG Hermes Qatar, and provide $250 million to increase
its capital.
EFG-Hermes will control the remaining 40 percent and have
the right to sell its shareholding to QInvest at any time after
12 months but before 36 months from the signing for 1 billion
Egyptian pounds ($165.4 million).
The alliance has "the aim of creating a leading investment
bank with operations in the Arab world and beyond,
comprehensively covering the Middle East, Africa, Turkey and
South and South East Asia," EFG Hermes said in a news release.
EFG Hermes will have to get approval from shareholders and
regulators before the bank can be formed.
($1 = 6.0455 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr)