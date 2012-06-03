CAIRO, June 3 Egypt's EFG Hermes said
on Sunday it would distribute a dividend of 4 Egyptian pounds
($0.66) per share after it completes a joint venture it is
forming with Qatar's QInvest.
It confirmed in a statement that shareholders had approved
the venture, in which EFG would have a 40 percent stake and
QInvest 60 percent.
"As a result of the transaction, the proceeds will be
utilized to distribute a dividend of EGP 4 per share,
representing a dividend yield per share of 36 percent, in the
form of actual annual profits, capital gains, retained earnings
and capital reduction," the statement said.
($1 = 6.0400 Egyptian pounds)
(Reporting by Patrick Werr)