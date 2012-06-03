* EFG shareholders approve tie-up with Qatari firm instead
* Planet says it is appealing to regulator
* EFG to pay 4 EGP/share dividend when Qatari deal closes
By Patrick Werr
CAIRO, June 3 Egypt's EFG Hermes
poured cold water on an offer by a group of investors to buy its
shares at a premium to the market price, saying they should have
filed the bid with the regulator and given shareholders better
assurances.
The group, called Planet IB, said on Friday it intended to
offer 13.50 Egyptian pounds ($2.23) per share to buy the
Cairo-based investment bank, Egypt's biggest. Shares in EFG rose
1.2 percent on Monday to 11.15 pounds.
EFG shareholders voted on Saturday to go ahead with an
earlier plan to form a joint venture with Qatar's QInvest that
would give the Qatari firm control over EFG's main business.
"Planet IB Ltd should have filed its tender offer to the
Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority ... regardless of the
approval of the company's shareholders, general assembly or the
management," EFG Chairwoman Mona Zulficar said in a statement.
Planet's chairman, Mahmoud Abdel Latif, told Reuters on
Saturday that EFG's board had railroaded shareholders into
voting against its offer at a time when many were out of the
room watching the verdict in the trial of Egypt's ousted leader,
Hosni Mubarak.
He said Planet had already appealed to the regulator and
would meet with Prime Minister Kamal al-Ganzouri to suspend the
QInvest deal temporarily to give Planet time to perform due
diligence on EFG.
Alongside Abdel Latif, until recently chairman of
Cairo-based AlexBank, Planet's investors include Egyptian
billionaire Naguib Sawiris and Tariq bin Faisal al-Qassimi, a
financier in the Gulf emirate of Sharjah.
In the EFG statement, Zulficar said Planet "did not provide
any legal commitment or guarantee to EFG Hermes Holding nor to
its shareholders to conclude such a tender offer."
"Additionally, no proof to availability of funds has been
presented to the company nor any information about the identity
of the investors who will provide the necessary funds for the
tender offer," she said.
EFG said it would distribute a dividend of 4 Egyptian pounds
($0.66) per share after it completed its joint venture with
QInvest, in which the Egyptian firm would control 40 percent and
the Qatari firm 60 percent.
EFG will transfer its brokerage, research, asset management,
investment banking and infrastructure fund businesses to the new
venture, which will be called EFG Hermes Qatar. ($1 = 6.0400
Egyptian pounds)
