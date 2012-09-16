CAIRO, Sept 16 Shareholders of EFG Hermes
, Egypt's biggest investment bank, reaffirmed on Sunday
their approval of a planned tie-up with Qatar's QInvest after
demands by the regulator for more information on the deal were
met, EFG said in a statement distributed by the stock exchange.
The Egyptian Financial Supervisory Authority (EFSA) had
rejected decisions approved by EFG shareholders in June because
the firm had not clarified points including minority rights.
EFG and QInvest sealed the agreement in May to hive off
EFG's investment banking business in a joint venture in which
state-backed QInvest would hold a 60 percent stake.
EFG's shares were trading 2.6 percent higher at 1045 GMT.
