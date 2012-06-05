CAIRO, June 5 Egypt's EFG Hermes said on Tuesday its net profit for the first quarter fell 6.8 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Net profit for the period dropped to 77.0 million Egyptian pounds ($12.75 million) from 82.7 million in the first quarter of 2011, the bank said in a statement posted on the stock exchange website. ($1 = 6.0390 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk, writing by Patrick Werr)