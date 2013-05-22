CAIRO May 22 EFG Hermes, Egypt's biggest investment bank, saw net profit jump 27 percent in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, the bank said on Wednesday.

Net profit for the period increased to 98 million Egyptian pounds ($14 million) from 77.0 million pounds in the first quarter of 2012, the bank said in a statement sent to the Egyptian stock exchange. ($1 = 6.9810 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr; editing by Patrick Graham)