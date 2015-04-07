April 7 Swiss private bank EFG International said it hired Michael Vlahovic to be managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia, effective July 1.

Vlahovic will be based in Zurich and report to Adrian Kyriazi, chief executive of Continental Europe and head of private banking in Switzerland.

Vlahovic was previously at Coutts & Co Ltd, where he was a member of the general management committee with responsibility for the bank's business in Russia.

EFG also hired Basile Samarine as managing director for private banking in Eastern Europe and Russia. He will be based in Geneva and report to Michael Vlahovic. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru)