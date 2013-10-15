BRIEF-Seadrill CEO says top owner Fredriksen still involved in restructuring
* Top shareholder John Fredriksen still involved in the company's debt restructuring talks
Oct 15 Texas power company Energy Future Holdings (EFH), partly owned by KKR & Co, moved closer to a prepackaged bankruptcy plan with the signing of confidentiality agreements with its creditors as it looks to restructure its $40 billion debt.
EFH, formerly TXU Corp, was taken private by KKR, TPG Capital Management and Goldman Sachs' private equity arm in 2007 for $45 billion in the largest ever leveraged buyout.
EFH and subsidiaries shared with the creditors non-public information, including financial information, but have not reached an agreement on any change in the company's capital structure, EFH said in a regulatory filing.
The company wants to finalize a restructuring plan before Nov. 1, when $250 million bond payments are due. Filing for bankruptcy before Nov. 1 would suspend the payments but filing without a restructuring plan could entail years of battles and competing restructuring plans in a bankruptcy court.
A "significant" creditor proposed a pre-negotiated restructuring of the company's regulated subsidiary Energy Future Competitive Holdings Co's nearly $32.2 billion debt, EFH said in the filing.
The proposal includes EFH's $650 million debt and unit Energy Future Intermediate Holding Co's $7.6 billion debt.
* Top shareholder John Fredriksen still involved in the company's debt restructuring talks
OSLO, April 4 The current shareholders of Seadrill should expect to lose almost all value of their stock as the company prepares for potential bankruptcy proceedings to restructure debt and liabilities of $14 billion, the rig firm said on Tuesday.
* North Atlantic Drilling - majority owned unit of Seadrill Ltd and its banking group to extend series of key dates as part of Seadrill's restructuring efforts