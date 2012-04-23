NEW YORK, April 22 A group of former E.F. Hutton
& Co. executives plan to relaunch a new boutique
financial-advisory firm under the same name, the Wall Street
Journal reported on Sunday.
The group, led by former E.F. Hutton and Smith Barney
manager Frank Campanale, is expected to announce on Monday that
it will launch the firm in coming weeks with the hiring of
financial advisers and others, Campanale told the WSJ.
In the 1980s, E.F. Hutton was considered one of the largest
brokerage firms, with 19,000 employees. In late 1987, E.F.
Hutton agreed to be sold to Shearson Lehman Brothers Holdings
for about $1 billion.
E.F. Hutton later became part of Smith Barney, which is now
part of a joint venture owned by Morgan Stanley and
Citigroup Inc.
It is unclear whether the new company will be able to build
a business around the name, the WSJ report said.